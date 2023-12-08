CENTRAL NEW YORK (WSYR-TV) — If you like to get into the Christmas spirit during the holiday season, what better way than competing in a Christmas home decorating contest or visiting a Christmas light display?

There are many light displays to see and contests to compete in no matter where you live in Central New York.

That’s why NewsChannel 9 has created a list of some in CNY where you can put your decorating skills to the test and have a merry time.

Onondaga County

Mansour Family Lights display The annual Mansour Family Lights display on 106 Legion Drive, North Syracuse, New York 13212 is once again allowing the community to stop by and watch their light show. All you need to do is turn your radio to 90.7.

The show happens Monday through Thursday 5:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. and Friday through Sunday 5:30 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Higgins Family light display The Higgins family in Liverpool is hosting a Christmas light display as well, on 403 3rd Street. Their show is on Tuesdays, Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays from 6 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.



Oswego County

Fulton Porch Christmas Decorating Contest The annual decorating contest in Fulton, NY, has returned! Participants need to register on the Special Events Committee or Fulton Parks and Recreation Facebook pages, then email their photos to specialeventsfultonny@gmail.com. Decorations must be visible from the street. City of Fulton residents, as well as residents of Granby and Volney, are eligible to participate in this free event



Don’t see your favorite Christmas light display or contest listed? Let us know!

If there is another Christmas light display or contest in Central New York that you know of, please email the name, location, website, and other information to our digital team, here.