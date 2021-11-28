CW’s holiday programming

Sunday, November 28

5 p.m. – CHRISTMAS CAROLER CHALLENGE – A dozen extraordinary Christmas caroling groups, each with their own stylized brand of performance, perform and celebrate the great Christmas music that we’ve all come to love. Viewers meet these groups from elaborate ultra-traditional virtuoso performances to those with unexpected twists on the classic Christmas carols.

Monday, November 29

8 p.m. – THE BLACK PACK: WE THREE KINGS – A holiday extravaganza of music, comedy, and dance featuring the many talents of the acclaimed film, television, and stage star Taye Diggs (“All American”), GRAMMY Award® winning singer/songwriter NE-YO and GRAMMY Award® winning R&B singer/songwriter Eric Bellinger as “The Black Pack.” “The Black Pack” hosts this celebration and exploration of this special time of year through a colorful and timeless lens with classic holiday music, both new and old, where everyone is transported to the room where it is all happening to enjoy a new spin on an old-fashioned Christmas.

Wednesday, December 1

8 p.m. – BEEBO SAVES CHRISTMAS – In Beebo Saves Christmas, everyone’s favorite fuzzy toy-turned furry god will once again be a hero as he tries to save Christmas. When Sprinkles (voiced by Chris Kattan), an efficiency-obsessed elf, decides that Christmas would run better without Santa Claus (voiced by Ernie Hudson), Beebo (voiced by Ben Diskin) and his friends travel to the North Pole to help discover what truly makes Christmas meaningful.

9 p.m. – WORLD’S FUNNIEST ANIMALS: CHRISTMAS – This special is the gift that keeps on giving with pets in all their holiday finery, dogs writing letters to Santa, and the joy of snow! Who is on the nice list and who found themselves on the naughty list? WORLD’S FUNNIEST ANIMALS: CHRISTMAS is hosted by Elizabeth Stanton with special guest Kayla Compton (“The Flash”) and commentary by Carmen Hodgson, Neel Ghosh, Mikalah Gordon, Brandon Rogers, Noah Matthews, Maiara Walsh, and Brian Cooper.

Saturday, December 4

8 p.m. – SILENT NIGHT – A SONG FOR THE WORLD – SILENT NIGHT – A SONG FOR THE WORLD is a musical film documentary about the creation and cultural impact of the world’s most famous Christmas carol, composed in 1818 in Salzburg. The film tells the story of Silent Night, narrated by Hugh Bonneville, with new recordings by global stars in different languages with a cast including Kelly Clarkson, Joss Stone, John Rhys-Davies, David Foster, Kathrine McPhee, Randy Jackson, Gavin Rossdale, Sheléa, Ailee, Josh Groban, The Vienna Boys Choir, Anggun, Lina Makhoul, The Tenors, Rolando Villazón and many more.

Sunday, December 6

Wednesday, December 8

8 p.m. – CHRISTMAS AROUND THE WORLD – The special showcases how Christmas is celebrated around the world by highlighting traditions from the ancient to modern-day, including what various cultures eat for Christmas dinner. Viewers will also get a front-row seat to very special Christmas performances. CHRISTMAS AROUND THE WORLD is hosted by Dean Cain and Laura McKenzie.

Friday, December 10

8 p.m. – PENN & TELLER: MERRY FOOL US – The magical duo of Penn & Teller is joined by host Alyson Hannigan to help kick off the holiday season with this special complete with magicians, costumes, and a Christmas Trophy! PENN & TELLER: MERRY FOOL US stars Penn & Teller and host Alyson Hannigan (“How I Met Your Mother”).

Sunday, December 12

9 p.m. – GREATEST HOLIDAY COMMERCIAL’s COUNTDOWN 2021 – This holiday special will countdown the 12 best holiday commercials ever – one for each of the 12 days of Christmas. In addition to the top 12, the special features other great commercials from both the U.S. and abroad, that capture the true spirit of the holiday season – from the heartfelt to the hilarious, from the outstanding to the ridiculous.

Wednesday, December 15

8 p.m. – IHEARTRADIO: JINGLE BALL 2021 – The 90-minute holiday music event celebrates the season with performances by the year’s biggest recording artists. This star-studded concert event will feature performances from many of today’s hottest musical stars.

Friday, December 17

8 p.m. – THE 89th ANNUAL HOLLYWOOD CHRISTMAS PARADE – Hosts include Erik Estrada, Laura McKenzie, Dean Cain, Montel Williams, and special co-host Elizabeth Stanton. The parade will feature Hollywood celebrities and movie cars, award-wining bands from across the country, dazzling equestrians, larger-than-life character balloons, colorful floats, humorous specialty acts, and high-profile performers. The parade culminates with the appearance of the Jolly Old Elf himself, Santa Claus, and his reindeer, ushering in the holiday season!

Saturday, December 18

8 p.m. – GRANDMA GOT RAN OVER BY A REINDEER – This one-hour special, based on the hit song that became a worldwide holiday phenomenon, is a goofy and heartwarming adventure that features young Jake Spankenheimer on the quest of a lifetime to track his missing Grandma down on Christmas Eve to prove that Santa Claus is indeed real. Michele Lee (“Knots Landing”) provides the voice of Jake’s greedy Cousin Mel and recording artist Elmo Shropshire provides the narration.

Sunday, December 19

