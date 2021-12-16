ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — With the arrival of the holiday season, the Firemen’s Association of the State of New York (FASNY) is reminding New Yorkers to take some precautions while celebrating.

“The holiday season is a very special time of the year,” said FASNY President John P. Farrell. “Unfortunately, we see more fires happen during the holidays. Watering your Christmas tree, checking your smoke alarms, being mindful of candles and following cooking safety are all simple and easy actions everyone can take.”

FASNY said the leading causes of fires during winter months are from winter storms, heating systems, holiday decorations and candles. According to the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA), U.S. fire departments respond to an average 160 home fires that started with Christmas trees per year and an average of 7,900 home fires started by candles. Fire departments also responded to an average of 780 home fires that began with holiday decorations.

Holiday decorating suggestions from NFPA:

Choose decorations that are flame resistant or flame retardant

Keep lit candles away from decorations and other things that can burn

Some lights are only for indoor or outdoor use, but not both

Replace any string of lights with worn or broken cords or loose bulb connections

Use clips, not nails, to hang lights so the cords do not get damaged

Keep decorations away from windows and doors

Safety suggestions for your Christmas tree: