GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The weekend after the turkey gets served, the Christmas lights come out. The Adirondack Holiday Festival is on again at City Park and Glen Street from Friday to Sunday, Dec. 1-3.
The festival is a popular time for all holiday revelers in proximity to downtown Glens Falls. A 30+ vendor marketplace serves as a great place to pick up some unique gifts, and Santa Claus comes to an all-foot-traffic Glen Street to meet with local children.
Here’s everything happening at this year’s Adirondack Holiday Festival:
Friday, Dec. 1 – 3-8 p.m.
- 3 p.m.
- Festival begins
- 36+ vendors in City Park
- Santa’s Mailbox collecting letters at City Park Bandstand
- 5:45 p.m.
- Santa Claus parade begins, starting from First Presbyterian Church (corner of Glen Street and West Notre Dame Street)
- 6:15 p.m.
- Christmas tree lighting at City Park
- 6:30 – 8 p.m.
- Santa Claus visits with families at Glens Falls National Bank, Glen Street
- Dance performances on Glen Street
- Horse and wagon rides
Saturday, Dec. 2, 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.
- 10 a.m.
- Festival begins
- Vendors in City Park
- Live entertainment at the City Park entertainment tent
- Santa’s Mailbox collecting letters at City Park Bandstand
- Noon – 3 p.m.
- Horse and wagon rides boarding on Maple Street
- 1-3 p.m.
- Santa Claus visiting with children at City Park Bandstand
Sunday, Dec. 3, 10 a.m – 4 p.m.
- 10 a.m.
- Festival begins
- Vendors in City Park
- Santa’s Mailbox collecting letters at City Park Bandstand
- Noon – 3 p.m.
- Horse and wagon rides boarding on Maple Street
- 1-3 p.m.
- Santa Claus visiting with children at City Park Bandstand
The Adirondack Holiday Festival is a production of the Glens Falls Collaborative, the Glens Falls Business Improvement District, and Lake George. The festival replaces the former Adirondack Christkindlmarkt and Hometown Holidays events.