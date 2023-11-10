CANASTOTA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — It’s the season of giving, and many families are getting a head start on their Christmas shopping. But for military families, their holidays might look and feel different. But you can help change that!

The season of giving is in full bloom at Romangnoli’s Christmas Tree Farm in Canastota.

“Every once in awhile you get just a family, not even an organization, that donates 10 trees,” said Dewey Romangnoli, owner of Romangnoli’s Christmas Tree Farm.

Those trees are joining the thousands of trees Romangnoli has collected for over a decade. It’s all part of Trees for Troops, a nationwide effort he’s been part of for the past 16 years.

“When we first started, we weren’t what they call a pick-up point. We send so many trees now, they call us a pick-up point, which means FedEx shows up with a tractor trailer,” said Romangnoli.

With more people donating, Trees for Troops continues to grow each holiday season.

“Last year, the donations seemed to be coming in very slow. We were struggling toward the end. We didn’t even know if we were going to make what we did, and they all came in at the last minute,” said Romangnoli.

So far, nearly 450 trees have been collected. The goal this year is to collect 800, and with a little more than a week left, Romangnoli is confident they’ll reach, or even surpass, that goal.

Once the trees are loaded onto the tractor trailer, they’re shipped out to military bases across the country, sometimes overseas.

“It’s just our small way of saying thank you to all the military people, men and women that sacrifice for us, for all our freedoms,” said Romangnoli.

Trees cost $40 this year. If you’re interested in donating a tree or two, you have until Friday, Nov. 17, to donate. All trees will be shipped out to military bases on Tuesday, Nov. 28.

Donations can be made by check or cash. Please send your donation through the mail or stop at the farm to drop it off.

Phone number: (315) 697-9498

Address: 8514 Oneida Valley Rd, Canastota, NY 13032

Romangnoli’s Christmas shop will be open to the public on November 10 – November 12. This weekend only, there’s a 10% discount on veteran and military ornaments.

The Christmas shop will open back up the following weekend. The weekend after Thanksgiving, the shop will officially open for the holiday season.

Christmas Shop Hours of Operation:

Saturday & Sunday: 9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

Monday – Friday: 12:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m.