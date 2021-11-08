Home for the Holidays: Enter for your chance to win free mortgage or rent payments for an entire year!

ABC50’s Home for the Holidays Sweepstakes is now open and we want you to enter for your chance to win FREE RENT OR MORTGAGE payments for an entire year!

One winner will have up to $15,000 in mortgage or rent payments paid for in 2022!



That’s not all. One lucky North Country winner will receive a $300 prize pack, including gift cards from Hemlock Haven, Northern Credit Union, Burrville Power Equipment, Bridgeview Real Estate, Riveredge Resort and Tug Hill Vineyards at the Tug Hill Estate.

You can enter for your chance to win through December 13.

Good luck and Happy Holidays from all of us at ABC50!