(WSYR-TV) — The holidays can be a time of joy and happiness, but for some, the holiday season brings stress and anxiety.

According to a new survey from Harmony Healthcare IT, the generation that is most likely to feel anxiety around the holidays is Gen Z.

Why does Gen Z have anxiety during the holidays?

For Gen Z’ers, the holiday season isn’t as merry and bright as one in two anxious Gen Z’ers say their anxiety increases during this time of year.

One in four Gen Z persons will also skip certain holiday gatherings because of their anxiety.

Reasons for holiday anxiety come from:

Financial pressures

Social gatherings and parties

Family gatherings

Family tension and relationships

High expectations for celebrations

Due to increased anxiety, Gen Z’ers are likely to cope with bad health habits as 43% admitted they eat more during the holidays because of anxiety and 23% drink more.

It’s not just the holiday season as well, as one in two Gen Z’ers struggle with anxiety daily, with 43% experiencing panic attacks monthly or more.

What makes matters worse is that almost 50% feel others aren’t empathetic of their anxiety, as the general public causes the most anxiety for Gen Z, along with crowds and bosses. More than half of Gen Z says because of this, their anxiety has been worse in 2023 because anxiety can be very isolating.

How do you deal with anxiety around the holidays?

To deal with this anxiety, 83% of Gen Z admit to taking medication for their anxiety. However, there are still more than half who have anxiety and aren’t diagnosed.

For those without medication, going on a walk and hiking can calm anxiety, as well as going to therapy, working out regularly and getting enough sleep.

If you are experiencing anxiety during the holidays, know that you don’t have to go through it alone.

“It’s one of the most common mental health struggles. About 1 in 3 Americans experience anxiety at some time in their lives, according to the National Institute of Mental Health. Don’t hesitate to reach out to a mental health professional,” stated Harmony Healthcare IT.

Methodology

Harmony Healthcare IT surveyed 997 Gen Z’ers in September 2023 who admitted they deal with anxiety and asked them about how it impacts their lives. Respondents ranged in age from 18 to 26, with an average age of 23. Amongst the people surveyed, 47% were women, 47% were men, and 6% were non-binary.