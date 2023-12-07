PORT LEYDEN, N.Y. (WWTI) – The greater Port Leyden community will host its inaugural Christmas Decorating contest for the area.

The village of Port Leyden, town of Lyonsdale and town of Leyden with Leyden addresses are eligible to compete in the event. Prizes will be handed out to the best decorated houses.

Anyone wishing to enter should call Heather Collins at 315-982-8271. No registration needed, but the organizers would like to keep track of how many entrants they can get and where they are from.

Judging will take place on Monday, December 18.