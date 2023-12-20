McGregor, TX (FOX 44) — We’re less than a week away from Christmas and McGregor is already celebrating in the way it knows best.

Sparklers are flashing and the Christmas tree is lit at this years McGregor’s Country Christmas.

This is the second year the community has put this event together.

Through the help of local sponsors Dave Urabe says its a part of an effort to spread holiday cheer.

“Come here with kids. You don’t have to say no to anything. There’s free train rides, free snow, pony rides, petting zoo and free hot cocoa unlimited all night,” said Urabe.

Urabe anticipates 8-10,000 guests showing up Tuesday and Wednesday.

Gary Deaver has lived in McGregor for years and says he’s never seen something quite like this.

“This is amazing to me that a town the size of McGregor would put on this kind of an event, so I really applaud the city and the officials for putting this on and allowing this to occur here and for all the people to enjoy it,” said Deaver.

Outside of the free attractions Deaver’s granddaughter, Harper, says events like this serve a bigger purpose.

“The reason about Christmas, it’s not if you get presents, it’s about spending time with your family and having fun with your family and friends,” said Deaver.

There are additional food and shopping vendors at this year’s event.

If you weren’t able to make it out Tuesday, you can still come get pictures, play in the snow, and enjoy the moment Wednesday from 4 – 9:00 P.M.