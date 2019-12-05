Merry Market, pop-up shopping experience for holidays, in Watertown December 6 & 7

Watertown, NY – The organizer of the Watertown Farm and Craft Market is proud to announce a brand-new event, the Merry Market. Presented by the Greater Watertown North Country Chamber of Commerce, this pop-up holiday shopping experience is set to take place Friday, December 6, from 4PM – 8PM and Saturday, December 7, from 10AM – 4PM at the Woolworth Building in downtown Watertown (11 Public Square, Watertown, NY, 13601).
This new event is designed to support small businesses, local crafters and boutiques as well as serve as a hub for community as we gather in the spirit of the holidays.
Vendors at Merry Market are offering a variety of selections including boutique apparel and gifts, handcrafted creations, original art, holiday wares, tasty treats and more! We’re excited to bring together a fabulous group of vendors to include:
Boathouse Studio
BRAMMOTO, LLC
Designs by Bova
Eagle Shoppe
Health & Vitality Zone
Hometown Roots Apparel
Inspire
Junk in the Trunk
Keith Young Knives & Engraving
Kingsley Street Soaps
Kitchen Witch Soaps
Popcorn & Sweet Treats
Pretty Little Vintage Co. and The Lincoln Loft
Rift Outdoors
Simmons Farm
Soldier Boy Fudge, LLC
Trinity Knots
Turn of the Centuries
WinsomeWalls
This event is free to the public! For more information on Merry Market, contact Kayla Perry, Director of Events at events@watertownny.com or visit www.watertownny.com