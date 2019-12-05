Merry Market, pop-up shopping experience for holidays, in Watertown December 6 & 7

Watertown, NY – The organizer of the Watertown Farm and Craft Market is proud to announce a brand-new event, the Merry Market. Presented by the Greater Watertown North Country Chamber of Commerce, this pop-up holiday shopping experience is set to take place Friday, December 6, from 4PM – 8PM and Saturday, December 7, from 10AM – 4PM at the Woolworth Building in downtown Watertown (11 Public Square, Watertown, NY, 13601).

This new event is designed to support small businesses, local crafters and boutiques as well as serve as a hub for community as we gather in the spirit of the holidays.

Vendors at Merry Market are offering a variety of selections including boutique apparel and gifts, handcrafted creations, original art, holiday wares, tasty treats and more! We’re excited to bring together a fabulous group of vendors to include:

Boathouse Studio

BRAMMOTO, LLC

Designs by Bova

Eagle Shoppe

Health & Vitality Zone

Hometown Roots Apparel

Inspire

Junk in the Trunk

Keith Young Knives & Engraving

Kingsley Street Soaps

Kitchen Witch Soaps

Popcorn & Sweet Treats

Pretty Little Vintage Co. and The Lincoln Loft

Rift Outdoors

Simmons Farm

Soldier Boy Fudge, LLC

Trinity Knots

Turn of the Centuries

WinsomeWalls

This event is free to the public! For more information on Merry Market, contact Kayla Perry, Director of Events at events@watertownny.com or visit www.watertownny.com