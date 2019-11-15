Live Now
Impeachment hearings day 2: Watch live testimony & analysis
Closings & Delays
There are currently 2 active closings. Click for more details.

Most hated Christmas songs ranked

Home for the Holidays
Posted: / Updated:
h4hlongentertowin/

(NEWS10) – Before you know it, Christmas music will take over every radio station and retails store across the country. While many love the holiday tunes, others say there are a few they can go without.

A new poll from U.K. news outlet “The Mirror” asked 2,000 people what they feel is the worst Christmas songs. The results of the poll may surprise some people.

  1. “All I Want for Christmas is You” – Mariah Carey
  2. “Do They Know It’s Christmas?” – Band Aid
  3. “I Wish It Could Be Christmas Everyday” – Wizzard
  4. “Merry Xmas Everybody” – Slade
  5. “Last Christmas – Wham!”
  6. “Fairytale of New York” – The Pogues and Kirsty MacColl
  7. “Baby It’s Cold Outside” – Tom Jones & Cerys Matthews
  8. “Santa Claus is Coming to Town” – Jackson 5
  9. “Santa Baby” – Eartha Kitt
  10. “Jingle Bells” – Andrews Sisters

You can see the full poll here.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

hemlockhavenh4h/
sandrauto/
dlcalarcologoh4h/
harriengerlogoh4h/
cpslogoh4h/
h4htileentertowin/