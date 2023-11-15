SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — One little girl’s legacy is living on through an ornament drive, but the family needs your help this holiday season.

Three-year-old Regan Shetsky was tragically killed in 2017. Shortly after, her family started Regan’s Acts of Kindness to help honor Regan, and spread her joy throughout the community.

For the past seven years, that’s included collecting ornaments and donating them to kids in the hospital.

Time is running out and they need your help.

They’re collecting new, unwrapped ornaments through November 29.

The ornaments will be donated to families who have newborns at St. Joseph’s Health Hospital, as well as kids in Golisano Children’s Hospital, Joslin Diabetes Center, Ronald McDonald House, McMahon Ryan Advocacy Center, Upstate Cancer Center, and Elmcrest Children’s Hospital.

“We’re trying to make the season happier for children undergoing medical treatment and children who are having you know, kind of a traumatic change in their life,” said Kelly Quinn Shetsky, Regan’s mom.

It’s also a way for them to feel closer to Regan during some of the toughest months of the year.

“It spreads her joy and her happiness and her smile,” she said. “We hear from parents who will say to us you know my child was in the NICU or my child had RSV and at Golisano, and they were so happy to get the ornament. A lot of times the nurses let them pick which one they want out of the basket and we love hearing from the recipients that it’s making a difference.”

If you’re interested in donating, you can drop off ornaments at: