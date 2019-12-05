Salmon Run Mall to host annual gift wrapping station for Relay teams

(Watertown, NY) Local teams from the Relay for Life events in Jefferson and Lewis Counties are hosting a gift wrapping station from December 9th through December 24th at the Salmon Run Mall in Center Court. Gift wrapping will be available during holiday mall hours. All proceeds benefit the American Cancer Society (ACS) Relay for Life events, to be held in June.

The Gift Wrapping Station will be located in Center Court, on the Burlington department store side. For a donation, the Relay for Life volunteers will wrap your gifts in the festive packaging of your choice.

Founded by Dr. Gordy Klatt in Tacoma, Washington, in 1985, Relay for Life events around the world have raised nearly $6.5 billion to help the American Cancer Society attack cancer. Funds raised help ACS fund and conduct breakthrough research and give cancer patients and their families the resources they need, like free ride to chemo, free places to stay near hospitals, and a live 24/7 helpline for answers and support at 1-800-227-2345.

To learn more about Relay for Life, visit RelayForLife.org or www.relayforlife.org/jeffersoncountyny or www.relayforlife.org/lewiscountyny.

