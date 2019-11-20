Live Now
‘Son of a nutcracker!’ This Elf-themed room is the hotel ‘sweet’ your holiday needs

(Club Wyndham)

The best way to spread Christmas cheer is singing loud for all to hear — and checking into this Elf-themed hotel suite in New York City.

Club Wyndham’s Midtown 45 will transform a one-bedroom suite into the most magical holiday stay, starting Dec. 2.

Hundreds of paper snowflakes, popcorn and paper garlands plus a towering Christmas tree decorated with golden ornaments will cheer even the most cotton-headed ninny muggins. There’s a Lite Brite welcome message, jack-in-the-box toys under the tree, a colorful gift wrap mural wall complete with six-inch ribbon curls and more.

PHOTO: This season, Club Wyndham will spread holiday cheer loud for all to hear with a suite stay like no other, inspired by the classic New Line Cinema holiday film, Elf.
The kitchen is stocked with the four essential food groups: candy, candy canes, candy corn and syrup. Families will have everything they need to prepare a Buddy the Elf-inspired meal in the suite’s fully equipped kitchen, with treats including spaghetti, marshmallows, chocolate sauce, Pop-Tarts, rolls of cookie dough, M&Ms and, of course, liters of soda.

PHOTO: This season, Club Wyndham will spread holiday cheer loud for all to hear with a suite stay like no other, inspired by the classic New Line Cinema holiday film, Elf.
In the suite’s bedroom and bathroom there are more paper snowflakes, garland and bath “snowballs.” Buddy’s favorite toys — a Lego replica of the Empire State building, Etch A Sketches and toy trains — available throughout the suite.

Prices start at $399 per night and reservations open on Nov. 25.

