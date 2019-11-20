‘Son of a nutcracker!’ This Elf-themed room is the hotel ‘sweet’ your holiday needs

The best way to spread Christmas cheer is singing loud for all to hear — and checking into this Elf-themed hotel suite in New York City.

Club Wyndham’s Midtown 45 will transform a one-bedroom suite into the most magical holiday stay, starting Dec. 2.

Hundreds of paper snowflakes, popcorn and paper garlands plus a towering Christmas tree decorated with golden ornaments will cheer even the most cotton-headed ninny muggins. There’s a Lite Brite welcome message, jack-in-the-box toys under the tree, a colorful gift wrap mural wall complete with six-inch ribbon curls and more.

This season, Club Wyndham will spread holiday cheer loud for all to hear with a suite stay like no other, inspired by the classic New Line Cinema holiday film, Elf.more +

The kitchen is stocked with the four essential food groups: candy, candy canes, candy corn and syrup. Families will have everything they need to prepare a Buddy the Elf-inspired meal in the suite’s fully equipped kitchen, with treats including spaghetti, marshmallows, chocolate sauce, Pop-Tarts, rolls of cookie dough, M&Ms and, of course, liters of soda.

In the suite’s bedroom and bathroom there are more paper snowflakes, garland and bath “snowballs.” Buddy’s favorite toys — a Lego replica of the Empire State building, Etch A Sketches and toy trains — available throughout the suite.

Prices start at $399 per night and reservations open on Nov. 25.