CENTRAL NEW YORK (WSYR-TV) — It’s the season of giving, and that means giving back through winter drives this holiday season.

If you have any extra shoes, clothing, toys, or even pet supplies that you don’t use but would benefit a person in need, you might want to consider donating to a local drive.

There are multiple donation drives in Central New York during this time of year, so that’s why NewsChannel 9 has created a list of local drives you can donate to, and spread the Christmas Spirit.

If you’re looking for a drive near you, read below to see where you can donate.

Winter donation drives in CNY

United Way of Central New York is partnering with COR Development Company to collect new and gently used coats and other winter items to share with those in need this winter. In addition to coats, they are collecting new mittens, new hats, scarves, and new socks.

Donors are invited to drop off items through Jan. 2 at bins at the following 13 businesses at COR’s Towne Center at Fayetteville, Syracuse Inner Harbor and COR Center in Clay:

Ralph Rotella, also known as the “Shoe Guy” is once again hosting his Christmas shoe drive for the 13th year, giving back to the Rescue Mission Alliance of Syracuse.

Rotella is currently accepting donations until Dec. 14 at his shop Discount Shoe Repair at 116 E. Washington St.

This drive typically receives over 30,000 shoes donated, helping thousands of people in need locally.

Melody Johnson, owner of Divine Coverings and organizer “My Hands Warms Your Heart” formed the winter hat and glove donation for women in need.

The Auburn businesswoman is hosting her fourth annual giveaway for women in the community, donating handmade and bedazzled hats, gloves and scarves.

This year’s giveaway is set for Wednesday, Dec. 13 and Thursday, Dec. 14 at the Rescue Mission shelter in Auburn.

For more information, email mydivinecoverings@gmail.com or call 315-370-9227.

4. Assemblyman Al Stirpe’s December Pet Supplies Drive

If you want to help support some community animal shelters and organizations this holiday season, Assemblyman Al Stirpe is hosting a December Pet Supplies Drive at multiple drop-off sites in honor of his dog Riley who passed away.

The drive will last throughout December, collecting the following items for furry friends in the community:

Bleach

30 gallon trash bags

Hand, dish and laundry soap

Gently used blankets

Sheets and towels

Purina Pro Plan Wet & Dry

Adult dog food

Purina Naturals or Purina Sensitive Skin & Stomach

Dry cat food

Friskies Fancy Feats Pate

Wet cat food

Drop-off sites for donations in CNY include:

Assemblyman Stirpe’s District Office: 7293 Buckley Road, Second Floor, North Syracuse, NY 13212

Liverpool Chamber of Commerce: 314 Second Street, Liverpool, NY 13088

Country Max: 5808 Crabtree Lane, Cicero, NY 13039

EarthWise Pet Supply-Marketfair North: 4148 NY Route 31, Clay, NY 13041

Hairy Notions Hair Salon: 5903 Taft Road, North Syracuse, NY 13212

Baldwinsville Public Library: 33 East Genesee Street, Baldwinsville, NY 13027

NOPL at Cicero: 8686 Knowledge Lane, Cicero, NY 13090

Manlius Library: 1 Arkie Albanese Avenue, Manlius, NY 13104

5. Planet Fitness Salvation Army Angel Tree

This holiday season, Planet Fitness members and the public can help bring the holiday magic to children in need this Christmas. Several Planet Fitness locations in Central New York are hosting Salvation Army Angel Trees allowing donors to adopt “angels” by selecting a tag with the needs of a local child.

“At Planet Fitness, we believe in the importance of giving back to the community,” said John Hrinda. Vice President of Field Operations at IGNITE Fitness Holdings, a Planet Fitness franchise. “We hope to see members of Planet Fitness and the larger New York community come out and fulfill the wishes of children in need this holiday season!”

Now through Dec. 11, the following CNY locations will be hosting the donation drive: