‘Tis the season for holiday themed food and drinks from Tim Hortons

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–There’s no place like Tim Hortons for the holidays.

The company is celebrating with a new holiday product line filled with festive food and drinks.

You can find the items in participating Tim Hortons starting today.

Holiday drinks include a Peppermint Iced Capp, Peppermint Hot Chocolate, Peppermint Latte, Crème Brulee Latte, and Crème Brulee Iced Capp.

Among the holiday baking items are: