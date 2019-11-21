Live Now
Impeachment Hearings & Analysis – Day 5

‘Tis the season for holiday themed food and drinks from Tim Hortons

Home for the Holidays
Posted: / Updated:
h4hlongentertowin/

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–There’s no place like Tim Hortons for the holidays.

The company is celebrating with a new holiday product line filled with festive food and drinks.

You can find the items in participating Tim Hortons starting today.

Holiday drinks include a Peppermint Iced Capp, Peppermint Hot Chocolate, Peppermint Latte, Crème Brulee Latte, and Crème Brulee Iced Capp.

Among the holiday baking items are: 

  • Holiday Tree Donut: a yeast tree-shaped donut filled with venetian cream and topped with vanilla fondant and festive nonpareils
  • Gingerbread Muffin: a gingerbread-flavored muffin with cream cheese filling
  • Raspberry Filled Donut: a raspberry-filled yeast donut sprinkled with powdered sugar
  • Chocolate Candy Cane Donut: a chocolate cake ring donut topped with chocolate fondant and peppermint bark
  • Jingle Bell Boston Cream: a yeast donut filled with venetian cream and topped with chocolate fondant and peppermint bark
  • Holiday Bloom Donut: a raspberry-filled yeast bloom donut topped with vanilla fondant and red, white, and green sprinkles
  • Festive Vanilla Dip: a yeast ring donut topped with green fondant and red and white sprinkles

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

hemlockhavenh4h/
sandrauto/
dlcalarcologoh4h/
harriengerlogoh4h/
cpslogoh4h/
h4htileentertowin/