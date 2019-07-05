IHC has a well-deserved reputation for exceptional academics. It continues to maintain the highest average New York State standardized test scores among all districts in the local area (these tests include annual Math and English Language Arts tests for grades 3 to 8, Science exams for grades 4 and 8, and the New York State Regents Exams for grades 9 to 12).

65% PERCENT OF OUR GRADUATES EARN A NEW YORK STATE REGENTS DIPLOMA WITH ADVANCED DESIGNATION OR ADVANCED DESIGNATION WITH HONORS.

Our curriculum, which is both expanding and strengthening, includes a number of Honors, Advanced Placement, and college EDGE courses in all core areas, a variety of electives, and musical, visual, and performing arts programs.

Service is an integral part of the IHC experience. IHC’s students are extremely active in community service projects throughout the local area, in both the Junior/Senior High School and the Elementary School.

IHC is truly a tight-knit “faith community” of students, parents, grandparents, teachers, thousands of alumni, local parishioners and other community members committed to quality Catholic education. The spirit of community, and the “small school feel,” is one of the school system’s great strengths.

IHC school’s are chartered under the authority of the Bishop of Ogdensburg. The school system is governed by a twenty-person Education Council, consisting of Watertown’s Pastors, local parishioners, school community members, and the school system administrators. Council meetings are open to the school community, and all school community members are encouraged to seek service on our Education Council.

Admissions

Admission to Immaculate Heart Central School is open to boys and girls, Pre-K to 12th grade, of all faiths and backgrounds!

Financial aid and scholarships are available to all qualifying families, based on a confidential financial needs-assessment conducted by a third-party agency (the same process used by colleges to assess financial need).

We encourage you to visit our schools and attend one of our open houses. You may also choose to have your child be a “Cavalier for the Day,” where your students will be assigned a fellow student to shadow throughout the school day.

The IHC Seal is full of meaning!