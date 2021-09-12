Inside New York Baseball: Former Yankee Bernie Williams reflects on the days after 9/11 and returning to the field

(WTNH) — It’s hard to believe that this weekend marks 20 years since the deadly attack on September 11. During those difficult days, baseball was something that helped put smiles back on the faces of many.

Players from both the Yankees and Mets did a lot of work down at Ground Zero and around the city to try and help families deal with unbelievable losses.

Playing baseball after the terrorist attacks was one way the country tried to get back to some sense of normalcy.

Former Yankee Bernie Williams reflects on the days after 9/11 and how he was initially hesitant to return to the field to play the game he loved so much.

