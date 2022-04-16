NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Ron Marinaccio made his debut in pinstripes during the New York Yankees’ Opening Day game.

The pitcher had the chance to live out his boyhood dream, making a relief appearance against the Red Sox and throwing a scoreless inning. The 26-year-old said that stepping on the mound was a surreal feeling, and a couple of adjustments in the minor leagues added a couple of miles per hour to his fastball.

His past experience helped him get his big league shot. During the debut, Marinaccio guesses about 100 family and friends were present at the stadium.

