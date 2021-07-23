Look: ‘Shirtless Tongan’ Pita Taufatofua delivers again at Tokyo Olympics

TOKYO (WCMH) — Pita Taufatofua once again graced the opening ceremony of the Olympics by representing his country of Tonga shirtless.

Taufatofua entered the Olympic Stadium in Tokyo on Friday as the flag-bearer for Tonga. Just as he did in previous games, he did so while not wearing a shirt.

He teased the moment when he spoke to NBC4’s Matt Barnes.

Will @pitataufa wear a shirt at tonight's Opening Ceremony? I asked him earlier this week. The man from Tonga gives you a tease: pic.twitter.com/AA5QhaSlNl — Matt Barnes (@Matt_NBC4) July 23, 2021

“Look, the opening ceremonies is a special event, and people are just going to have to tune into their TVs,” Taufatofua said. “They’re going to have to watch. But I can tell you one thing, it goes l, m, n, o, p, q, r, and then s and then t. Wait for t.”

He did not disappoint.

Taufatofua wore a similar outfit during the closing ceremony of the 2018 Winter Games.

PYEONGCHANG-GUN, SOUTH KOREA – FEBRUARY 25: Pita Taufatofua of Tonga stands on stage during the Closing Ceremony of the PyeongChang 2018 Winter Olympic Games at PyeongChang Olympic Stadium on February 25, 2018 in Pyeongchang-gun, South Korea. (Photo by Dan Istitene/Getty Images)

Taufatofua competes in taekwondo and skiing.