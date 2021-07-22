Sarasota Olympic shooter Mary Tucker ‘plans to bring home 3 golds’ from Tokyo

TOKYO (WFLA) — Women are outnumbering men in the sport of shooting at the Olympics this year, and for the first time, they will be competing against each other.

Sarasota’s Mary Tucker is one of the youngest members on Team USA, and she’s already making a name for herself.

“This sport is actually a female-dominated sport. Women are typically better at it,” Tucker said. And she is hoping to prove that in Tokyo.

“I am definitely excited. This is my first one so it’s kind of crazy going into, I’m not the youngest on the team, there is a shotgun athlete who is four days younger, which is kind of crazy,” she added.

Tucker only started professionally shooting a few years ago.

“I finally just found a fire for it. People started saying things, and I love proving people wrong so I just had to go for it. “

At age 20, Tucker is the top ranked female shooter in the country—No. 2 in the world.

She is also one of only two members on Team USA that are competing in multiple events. Tucker will be shooting in the women’s air rifle, mixed team air rifle, and women’s smallbore.

While the Olympics are one of the most stressful competitions these athletes will take on in their career, Tucker is treating it like any other competition, and is aiming for the gold.

“I definitely plan to bring home three golds,” she said.

The shooting competitions kick off July 24 and wrap up on Aug. 2.