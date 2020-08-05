The Cheese Store is farmer-owned and operated by Jefferson Bulk Milk Cooperative, a 25-farm dairy cooperative.

Reviews

“The Cheese store has the best farm products.” – Carl

“Best subs around! It’s a great place to find locally produced products, for yourself or for gifts.” – Candace

“All of their products are top notch. I grew up having Croghan Bolgna and Cheese Curd my whole life. I have never come across any other product that compares to the taste and flavor of home. We received a package from Mom this past Christmas and it brought back so many great childhood memories.” – Sara

“The cheese choices and bulk items are great. I have had sandwiches there which are delicious.. During the holidays shipping treats to friends who live away is easy.” – Darryl

“Delicious. Stop whenever I am up in the area. My favorite is the chives curd cheese” – Susan

