NEW YORK — Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul promised to get rid of the toxic work environment in Albany.

In her first address since Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s resignation, the future governor said she’s already rolling up her sleeves.

She also didn’t mince words about her relationship with the outgoing governor.

Political commentator Dr. Suzan Johnson Cook spoke with PIX11 News to discuss the impact of the power shift in Albany.