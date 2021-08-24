Review of Governor Cuomo’s calendar shows he visited Central New York more than 100 times

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — NewsChannel 9’s review of Governor Andrew Cuomo’s official calendar shows he visited the counties of Central New York more than 100 times over his 10 years in office.

Governor Cuomo’s resignation takes effect midnight between Monday and Tuesday. Minutes later, Kathy Hochul will be sworn in.

Cuomo made visits to Central New York a priority early on in his tenure, visiting in March of 2011, just two months into office.

Over his time, he made friends with Onondaga County Executive Joanie Mahoney and foes with Syracuse Mayor Stephanie Miner.

Cuomo invested $50 million in the New York State Fairgrounds, which even visited for the Fair every summer except this one. The renovation resulted in the detonation of the Grandstand, on which Cuomo helped pull the trigger.

When Mayor Miner objected to state funding for a new Syracuse University stadium in Downtown Syracuse, the money instead went to build a lakeside Amphitheater to host concerts across from the Fairgrounds.

Cuomo helped develop drone corridors, paid to remodel Syracuse and Ithaca’s airports, and replaced the Thruway tollbooths with cashless computers.

The cities of Oswego, Fulton, Rome, Utica, Cortland, Auburn, Seneca Falls, Geneva and Penn Yan were all awarded money to revitalize their downtown neighborhoods.

In Syracuse, Cuomo helped broker a deal for the New York Mets to buy the Syracuse Chiefs, and bring a Mets farm team to NBT Bank Stadium for the next 25 years.

Cuomo’ impact on Central New York wasn’t scandal-free. His construction of a Film Hub in DeWitt was part of the economic development projects that led a Cuomo aide and Central New York developer to be convicted of bribery. He never got the gondola he wanted to take people from the Orange Lot across I-690 to the Fairgrounds.

It’s clear that one of Cuomo’s proudest accomplishments is leading New York through the COVID-19 pandemic. For Central New York, that meant two daily briefings being broadcast nationally from Upstate University Hospital and the State Fair Expo Center vaccinating the second most number of people, only after New York City’s Javits Center.

Governor Cuomo routinely claimed, “The state has never done more for Upstate New York than it has during my administration.” Now that it’s over, Central New Yorkers will decide if his good outweighs the bad.