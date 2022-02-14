Located on Route 11 in Evans Mills, Laundry 24 is not only convenient to do your laundry but also has a 24-hour gym right next door.

Laundry 24 is open 24/7 with staff available from 10:00am- 7:00pm.

We are a brand new business bringing a full-service laundromat to the North Country. Laundry 24 was started by Veteran Bryan Donegan, who after being in the service realized the need for a unique business in the North Country.

Laundry 24 offers a wash, dry and fold membership so you can drop off your clothes and pick them up in 24 hours.

Located right next door is 24 Fitness, a 24-hour accessible gym for members only. Dual memberships are not required to use these services but are available for purchase.

Stop in and talk to the staff about signing up today!