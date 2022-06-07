As a second generation insurance agent, Laura Whitney has been insuring New Yorkers for over 37 years.
At State Farm Insurance, our mission is to help people manage the risks of everyday life, recover from the unexpected and realize their dreams. “Like a Good Neighbor, State Farm is There.”
A little about Laura:
- Life Honor Club
- Chairman’s Circle
- President’s Club Qualifier
- Legion of Honor Qualifier
- Ambassador Travel Qualifier
- Master Agent Guild Qualifier
- Leading Producers Round Table
- National Sales Achievement Award
- Multiline Sales Achievement Award
- National Association of Health Underwriters
- Active Sponsor for The Watertown Wolves Hockey Team
- Active Sponsor for The Watertown Rapids Baseball Team
- Active Sponsor for The Red and Black Football Team
- Member of the Greater Watertown Chamber of Commerce
Services
- Auto Insurance
- Homeowners Insurance
- Renters Insurance
- Personal Articles
- Business Insurance
- Life Insurance
- Health Insurance
- Banking
- Annuities
Our Team
Laura Whitney
State Farm Insurance Agent
Darlene Wiley
Insurance Account Representative
Marjorie Kovalik
Multiple Line Representative
Amanda Bush
Office Manager
Reviews
“Laura and her team are some of the most welcoming and helpful business professionals to work with! Every time I walk into the office, I feel like I am at home. They are always ready to help and are very hospitable! I would highly recommend Laura Whitney and her team! 5 STARS!” -Jonathan H.
“Great to do insurance with we have home and auto insurance! They are always so helpful if you need anything and very polite on the phone!” -Morgan A.
“I switched my auto insurance over to State Farm a few years ago and I wish I had started with them from the beginning! They are so helpful and actually care about their customers. I called today with a question on my policy, being a new home owner I was completely baffled, but Laura far exceeded all expectations and made sure I understood everything. She was patient and friendly the whole time. Not once did I feel I was irritating her like you get with a lot of call centers. Thank you for all your help!” -Samantha S.