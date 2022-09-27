(WSYR-TV)- As Autumn finally dawns upon us, the weather is becoming brisk, and the leaves are becoming ember and golden in waves, leaving many to finally embrace the feeling of fall.

With fall’s arrival comes the tastes of freshly baked pies, cozy soups, and sensational apple cider to help us ease into the cooler temperatures with some tasty treats.

For many, apple cider is a staple of the fall season. Although others may argue that pumpkin is more superior, today’s list will be sharing some apple cider recipes that will surely warm you to your core.

The Original Hot Spice Cider

Almost everyone can agree that apple cider is one of the most common, if not the most common fall drink. Therefore, we can’t leave this cozy cup of joy out of this list.

The original hot spice cider can be made differently depending on your preference. However, the most common recipe can be found below.

Ingredients

1-1/2 teaspoons of cloves

1 teaspoon of salt

6 cinnamon sticks

1/2 cup of brown sugar

3-1/2 quarts of apple cider or apple juice

Instructions

Place the cloves, salt, cinnamon sticks, and brown sugar into a large saucepan or a crockpot. Simmer over low heat stirring occasionally until warmed through and the spices are thoroughly steeped (at least 20 minutes). Serve warm.

This recipe was found on goodoldfashionedrecipes.com.

Chai-Spiced Apple Cider Recipe

The recipe for this snug cup of happiness will certainly be a leading conversation at any holiday dinner.

Although this drink does require many ingredients and does take some time to make, the outcome will leave you feeling like a professional barista.

The recipe for this can be found below.

Ingredients

4 whole allspice corns

4 whole cloves

3 cardamom pods

2 teaspoons cinnamon chips

1/2 teaspoon dried ginger root

1/2 vanilla bean pod (seeds removed)

1/2 small apple (such as Honeycrisp, Jonagold, or McIntosh)

4 cups apple cider (fresh-pressed is preferable)

2 tablespoons Assam loose leaf black tea

1/2 cup almond milk (or any dairy of your choice)

Instructions

Using a mortar and pestle, lightly crush the allspice, cloves, cardamom pods, cinnamon, and ginger. In a small saucepan, add the apple cider, crushed spices, vanilla bean, and sliced apples. Bring the mixture to a boil, then remove the pan from heat. Cover and let steep for 10 minutes. Return the spiced cider to a boil, then remove it from heat. Add the tea and almond milk. Cover and let steep for 4 minutes. Stir well, then strain into a teapot. Serve and enjoy!

This recipe was found on thespruceeats.com.

Caramel Apple Cider

This drink is inspired by the tastes of warm, freshly baked, caramel apple pie. If you are looking for something to satisfy your sweet tooth, this recipe will do the trick.

The recipe is provided below.

Ingredients

8 cups apple juice or apple cider

1/2 c caramel syrup

3 TB lemon juice

1 tsp pumpkin pie spice or cinnamon

Whipped cream

Caramel syrup topping

Instruction

Combine apple juice/cider, caramel syrup, lemon juice, and pumpkin spice in a large pot.

Cook on medium heat for 20 minutes, stirring frequently.

Pour into cups and top with whipped cream and ice cream caramel syrup.

This recipe was found on lilluna.com.

Apple Cider Latte

This cup of comfort is perfect for coffee lovers who are looking for something to help get them through the day.

This Latte can be made as an apple latte or, if you prefer pumpkin you can find a pumpkin latte recipe by clicking here!

The recipe for this lovely latte is provided below.

Ingredients

1/2 cup heavy cream2 tbsp.

2 tbsp. Truvia Sweet Complete Confectioners Sweetener

1/2 tsp. pumpkin spice, plus more for dusting

For the Latte

shot espresso (2 oz.)

1/2 cup apple cider

1/2 tbsp. Truvia Sweet Complete Brown with a hint of Molasses Sweetener

1/2 cup hot milk

Instruction

Make the whipped cream: In a medium bowl, combine cream, Truvia Sweet Complete Confectioners Sweetener, and pumpkin spice. Using an electric mixer, beat heavy cream until it forms stiff peaks, about 4 minutes. Transfer to a piping bag and chill until the latte is ready. Make latte: In a small saucepan over medium heat, combine espresso, apple cider, and Truvia Sweet Complete Brown Sweetener. Heat, stirring occasionally until the Truvia is dissolved and the coffee is steaming but not boiling, 2 to 3 minutes. Pour the coffee mixture into a mug. Foam milk using a steamer or milk foamer, and pour over coffee. Top with fall spice whip cream and a dusting of pumpkin spice.

This recipe was found on delish.com.

Apple Cider Punch

This punch can be made with alcohol or without and will also benefit as a punch bowl during the holiday so you don’t need to worry about drinks.

This drink is relatively easy to make and does not require any time-consuming instructions.

The recipe for this pretty punch is provided below.

Ingredients

6 cups apple cider

1 cup orange juice

1/2 cup lemon juice

1 cup rum – (or whiskey) *optional*

1-liter ginger ale – (about 4 cups)

Apple Cider Punch Garnishes

2 apples – sliced

1 orange – sliced

10 cinnamon sticks

Instruction