LAKE GEORGE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A Corinth-based winery is ending its 13-year run at its original home, and is making a move to the Queen of American Lakes. Ledge Rock Hill Winery cut the ribbon on its new location on Saturday, July 1.

Ledge Rock Hill uses New York grapes and a variety of fruit infusions to craft its line of wines. On Saturday, the winery showed off its new location at 1776 Route 9 in the town of Lake George, on a stretch between Lake George Expedition Park and the Adirondack Outlet Mall. The opening came with festivities including live music, tastings, giveaways, and food trucks.

“Ledge Rock Hill Winery is incredibly excited to celebrate our Grand Opening,” said co-owners Kevin, Will, and Connor Morgan. “We have moved from our ‘winery in the woods’ location in Corinth to beautiful Lake George. Come to our tasting room and sample our varieties of dry and sweet wines, listen to live music, and sit by the campfire.”

Ledge Rock Hill was founded in 2010 by the Akrop family. For 13 years, the business has been known as Corinth’s “Winery in the Woods,” using fruit from its own vineyard as well as select partners. The winery ages its products for at least 10 months, using American, Hungarian, and French oak barrels.

For Lake George, the move is another dot on a growing map. Ledge Rock Hill Winery will become the 13th stop along the Adirondack Craft Beverage Trail.