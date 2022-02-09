ITHACA, N.Y. (WETM) — Watching the Olympics, the athletes can be a bit intimidating. All of them are in top shape and have spent years perfecting their craft; however, one sport is accessible if you have rubber-soled shoes and some ice.

Curling is a sport that is gaining popularity, especially after the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang when Team USA took gold in the Men’s Curling event. Now, curling clubs in the Twin Tiers are seeing an uptick in people coming out to try the sport.

“It’s a quirky sport, and people haven’t been exposed to it [until the Olympics],” Dan Hazlitt, president of the Finger Lakes Curling Club, said.

For Lisa Lyons, she began curling in 2017 after she took a Learn to Curl lesson with her husband. Five years later, she is still at it and volunteers with the club, helping with public relations.

“After the 2018 Olympic gold medal by Team Schuster, suddenly everybody was fascinated by curling with a lot of inquiries. Ever since then, we’ve done quite a number of Learn to Curls and they’re usually quite full,” Lyons added.

The sport is accessible for many athletes. Members of the Curling Club noted how there is a diverse group of members with different backgrounds and experiences, which add to their game. Hazlitt said it is an easy sport to begin, but it takes years to perfect, especially for Olympians.

“It’s for people of all ages, various mobility levels, experience level, or complete lack of experience,” Lyons said.

In the Olympics, there are three curling events: Men’s, Women’s and Mixed Doubles. To view the full curling schedule, click here.

The men's and women's tournaments are a competition between two teams with four players each. Mixed doubles is played by two players. One man and one woman on each team. The game is played on ice and the two teams take turns pushing 42-pound stones towards a series of concentric circles. The object is to get the stones as close to the center of the circles as possible.

The score at the end of the game is determined by the number of stones within the button or the bullseye on the ice.

The sport dates back to the 16th century in Scotland, the Netherlands, and possibly Belgium, according to the Olympics. In the Olympics, curling dates back to 1932 when it became a demonstration sport and it fully joined the games in 1998.

What keeps curlers coming back in the Twin Tiers is simple: sportsmanship and the love of the game.

“It’s a whole team game. It’s not only when you throw the rock it’s also how you sweep and also how the game strategy is called by the team captain,” Hazlitt added.

The Finger Lakes Curling Club hosts several “Learn to Curl” events every year and their next event is in the spring.