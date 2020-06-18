Carthage Area Hospital’s health care proxy helpline assists with advanced directives virtually

CARTHAGE, N.Y. (WWTI) – David Hoffman, Chief Compliance Officer at Carthage Area Hospital, spoke with ABC50’s Alex Hazard about advanced directives.

Hoffman explained that an advanced directive is a document that any adult can prepare that leaves instructions for how they want their care provided for when they’re not able to speak for themselves.

Such documents include a living will, healthcare proxy and anything that outlines an individual’s values, preferences and wishes for end of life care.

To address the issue of sheltering at home, Carthage Area Hospital established a health care proxy helpline to assist with the preparation, execution and witnessing of advanced directives virtually.

To learn more about the health care proxy helpline, visit Carthage Area Hospital’s website.

