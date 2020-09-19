Did you know? Tobacco cessation workshops are available virtually through Carthage Area Hospital

(WWTI) – Dr. Christopher Bradley, Clinical Pharmacist, spoke with ABC50’s Alex Hazard about the virtual tobacco cessation workshops being offered by Carthage Area Hospital.

The workshops can be scheduled anytime of the week. The patient will sit at their computer while Dr. Bradley conducts the workshop virtually.

Dr. Bradley said patients will learn long-term strategies and techniques to quit using tobacco, along with medications commonly used in tobacco cessation.

The easiest way to sign up for the workshop is to call Carthage Area Hospital at 315-493-1000 and ask to speak with the pharmacy department.

More information is also available on the hospital’s website and Health Beats feature on InformNNY.com.

