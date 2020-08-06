Health Beats: Carthage Area Hospital has new equipment

CARTHAGE, N.Y. (WWTI) — William Blunden, a physical therapist from Carthage Area Hospital, sat down with ABC50s Alex Hazard to discuss the new equipment at the hospital.

Blunden described how to they use a machine called a BTE Evaltech. This machine is a functional capacity testing system that determines what people can or cannot do in regards to disability or ones ability to work.

To learn more about updates from Carthage Area Hospital look out for more ABC50 Health Beats.

