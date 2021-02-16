Health Beats: Carthage Area Hospital performs many surgeries locally

(WWTI) – Dr. David Rosner, General Surgeon at Carthage Area Hospital, sat down with ABC50’s Alex Hazard to discuss local surgery in this segment of Health Beats.

Dr. Rosner said they perform approximately 85% of the surgeries needed by the community at Carthage Area Hospital. He explained that people do not need referrals to be examined at his office.

Dr. Rosner and the surgical team at Carthage Area Hospital perform tonsillectomies for teenagers and adults, along with endoscopies, hernia surgeries, rectal surgeries and other procedures.

