Health Beats: Did you know the health of your feet impacts your immune system?

(WWTI) – Dr. Jason Forni, DPM of Carthage Area Hospital, discusses podiatric health and how it affects overall health in this segment of Health Beats.

Dr. Forni said the health of our feet can impact our immune system. Diabetes is one illness that impacts both a person’s feet and immune system. An individual’s immune system doesn’t function as well as it should when they have diabetes, making it more difficult for their body to fight off infections.

Diabetes can also affect blood flow to a person’s feet, which can result in various problems including infections and amputations.

Dr. Forni said it’s good practice to get in the habit of doing a daily foot exam, especially for those with diabetes.

