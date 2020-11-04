Health Beats: Infusions are now offered at Carthage Area Hospital

CARTHAGE, N.Y. (WWTI) – In this segment of Health Beats Dr. Christopher Bradley, Clinical Pharmacist at Carthage Area Hospital, speaks to ABC50’s Alex Hazard about infusions.

Certain types of cancer, arthritis, Crohn’s disease and other illnesses require medication to be given only through infusions, which are now offered at Carthage Area Hospital.

Learn more in the video above and visit the Health Beats page for more information on services at Carthage Area Hospital.

LATEST STORIES:

Stay up-to-date by liking ABC50 on Facebook.