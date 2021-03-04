Health Beats: Pregnancy resources at Carthage Area Hospital

(WWTI) Kaydie Lyndaker, a registered nurse at Carthage Area Hospital, discusses services for pregnant women with ABC50’s Alex Hazard in this segment of Health Beats.

Carthage Area Hospital offers a class for pregnant women on how to take care of themselves during pregnancy, including advice on nutrition and relieving stress.

The class will also help pregnant women find a pediatrician for their newborn, discuss the best way for a baby to sleep in their crib and offer tips on breastfeeding and formula feeding.