Health Beats: Relieving heel pain

ABC50’s Alex Hazard spoke with Dr. Forni, DPM, of Carthage Area Hospital about heel pain in this segment of Health Beats.

Dr. Forni said the most common cause of pain in your heel is plantar fasciitis, which is caused by inflammation and irritation in the thick rubber band-like ligament in the bottom of the foot.

He said the biggest key to relieving the pain is stretching and also recommends rolling your foot on a frozen water bottle.

For long-term pain and discomfort, a podiatrist can take care of the problem.

