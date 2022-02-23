Housing prices and interest rates are to increase per one financial expert.

According to Sr. Vice-Pres. and Director of Marketing for the Chemung Canal Trust Company Scott Heffner, the projections can change and residents need not worry themselves.

“No, I don’t think there should be any concern at this point, it’s definitely something to monitor and pay attention to,” said Heffner. “And always take into account what interest rates are doing, as long as your whole financial picture,” he added.

The current interest rate here at home is about 4-percent, and according to Jonathan Lerche, Pres. Elmira-Corning Board of Realtors, the market is great for sellers.

“As inventory, homes continue to come onto the market there seem to be more buyers than sellers on multiple offers,” said Lerche. “You know when they come on, they sell quickly, and buyers are still out there, they’re still shopping so it’s a seller’s market,” he added.

Heffner said both buyers and sellers should understand how interest rates can affect your monthly payment, factor in what other costs may come up down the line like materials and inflation, and utilize a mortgage calculator.