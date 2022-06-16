LAKE GEORGE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Every Friday in the summer, the village of Lake George runs Fridays at the Lake, a free concert series hosted in the heart of the village at Shepard Park. This week’s show is free, like all the rest, but bring your wallet anyway, as the music will be fundraising in the wake of a recent accident.

On Friday, June 17, Alex Torres and his Latin Orchestra and the Stony Creek Band will play the Shepard Park bandstand. A portion of all proceeds from the sale of beverages and tips will benefit the family of James Persons and Quinton Delgadillo, who were both killed in a fatal motorcycle crash on the Warren County Bikeway on Sunday.

Specifically, all funds raised will be donated to a fundraiser effort by Lake George Expedition Park, a theme park the bike path runs in front of in the area along Route 9 where the crash occurred. Next Wednesday, June 22, the park will be open from 2-7 p.m., with all admission proceeds donated to the family affected by the crash. Gift baskets and silent auction items will also be offered.

Persons, 38, and Delgadillo, 8, both of Lake George, were among six pedestrians on the bike path when Anthony Futia, 33, of Albany, crashed into the path. Futia and one other pedestrian were hospitalized. Three other pedestrians were unharmed.

Those interested in donating or assisting in the fundraiser can contact Lake George Expedition Park owner Danna Ellsworth by phone at (518) 792-9211, or by email at danna@ellsworthexcavating.com. Lake George’s Friday at the Lake concert series includes weekly shows at Shepard Park until Friday, Sept. 6.