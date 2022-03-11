GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Come into Crandall Public Library from the City Park entrance, climb up the stairs to the second floor, and you will see many things. They include stylized portraits, unique cross-stitching, and a lot of COVID-19 face masks.

Those are just a few of the things lining the walls of the library’s second-floor gallery this month, as part of a longtime annual tradition. The over 150 pieces of art are all created by library staff and volunteers, for this year’s “On My Own Time” gallery project. The purpose is to let the librarians, pages and other bookkeepers show who they are outside of the job.

“Sometimes it’s fine art, and sometimes it’s hobby stuff or papercraft,” said teen center librarian Anne Nelson. “You’ll see a lot of things. It’s a chance for us to see what our coworkers have been up to, and also for the public to see what our interests are.”

Everyone who’s contributed to the exhibit has their own way of showing those interests – especially how those interests have changed and evolved since the COVID-19 pandemic. Nelson, for example, started playing a “Dungeons & Dragons” campaign with friends during the pandemic. Her contribution to the gallery consists of notes from the tabletop campaign, as well as drawings of the character she plays, Hazel Hudekin.

Teen center librarian Anne Nelson’s character, Hazel Hudekin, from a “Dungeons & Dragons” tabletop campaign. Nelson’s notes from the game are part of Crandall Public Library’s “On My Own Time” exhibit. (Photo: Jay Petrequin)

Like Nelson’s notes, many pieces on display are directly connected to pandemic life, perhaps none more so than the roughly three dozen coronavirus face masks arranged into a double-layered heart. The masks, like the heart they comprise, were handmade by librarian Erin Rohde. Rohde has made hundreds of those masks over the course of the pandemic, giving them out to friends and coworkers as needed. When it was time to add to the gallery, she asked those coworkers to bring in their favorites.

“It’s unbelievable,” said Nelson. “I can’t even begin to wrap my head around how many manhours it must represent for her. These ones are all people’s favorites, so you can see they’ve been through the laundry a lot. Some of them, if they have decorations, they might be peeling off.”

A close-up look at some of the face masks that make up part of Crandall Public Library’s “On My Own Time” exhibit. (Photo: Jay Petrequin)

Rohde’s masks aren’t the only thing on display that required gifts to be taken back. Across the room, a quarter of cross-stitched works of art hang; some woodland creatures on one, a prayer on another, and celebrations of weddings on two more.

“The funny thing about it is that I never keep the cross-stitch that I do,” said children’s section librarian Alissa Wood. “I give them as gifts.”

One framed piece shows carefully stitched vines and leaves, along with a pair of birds, two names, and a date: “Samuel and Ashley; June 27, 2015.” That was a gift for Wood’s brother, Samuel, for his wedding. Another reads “Henry Jeffrey Levi Wood,” accompanied by a moose, fox and rabbit and a colorful tree. That one was a gift for Samuel and Ashley’s then-newborn son.

Cross-stitched art by librarian Alissa Wood. (Photo: Jay Petrequin)

The one with the prayer dates back a little farther, made for Wood’s father’s church in 1997. Wood has been at it since she was eight years old, when she and her mom found a cross stitch kit at a yard sale and learned the craft together.

Like the masks that were given back to their maker, the cross-stitched works of art had to be taken back by their artist in order to hang at the library. It may seem like an awkward thing to ask of someone, but Wood’s family were happy to oblige.

“It was funny because I asked Ashley for the one I made for their wedding. She’s the one who asked if I wanted the one made for Henry, too, and I went, ‘Well yes, that would be great,'” Wood said.

Several clothing items customized with hand-sewn patches by Valerie Barber, handing in Crandall Library. (Photo: Jay Petrequin)

Whether it’s a cross-stitched gift, a photo of the Adirondacks or an arrangement of decorated clothing, everything in the gallery helps Crandall Library’s employees catch up with each other, too. Through large periods of 2020 and even 2021, many of them didn’t see each other with the regularity they once had.

“They’re people you’ve known for 10 or 20 years, but the last two years, even though we’ve been in the same building, we haven’t seen each other,” said Nelson. “It’s refreshing to see them now, and to feel optimistic. It’s not great that everybody’s had a lot of time on their hands, but at least they’ve been doing something with it.”

“On My Own Time” has been running for around 30 years, since long before Crandall Public Library’s building renovation in 2007-8. In that time, staff new and old have gotten to show off their skills outside the bookstacks. Wood hasn’t yet heard about anyone surprised to learn of her cross-stitch skills, but is reminded that the kids who come to read, play and learn in the children’s center don’t always realize how big a librarian’s life is.

Some collage portraits by Henri Ottenhoff, part of the “On My Own Time” exhibit at Crandall Public Library. (Photo: Jay Petrequin)

“I did have a young boy come in, probably four or five years old, and we were getting ready to close, so his mom was trying to get him to hurry up. She said something like, ‘Well yes, the librarian will go home too!'” Wood recounted the moment with a laugh.

The “On My Own Time” exhibit will hang inside Crandall Public Library throughout the month of March. The annual exhibit has been organized by head teen center librarian Frieda Toth since the late 1990s. The library no longer requires face masks upon entry, but mask use is encouraged.