Products that make picking up leaves a breeze

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Wednesday kicked off the fall season, and that magical time in upstate New York when the leaves transform from vibrant greens into beautiful shades of yellow, orange, red, and purple. Colors are dependent on three things: pigment of the leaves; length of night in autumn, and weather during the earlier part of the year, according to the U.S. Forest Service.

There’s a limited amount of time to enjoy fall foliage before leaves start to fall off trees. As the last vestiges of summer fade, it’s time to rake and bag the once colorful array of leaves now turned brown and piled up in the driveway or yard.

It can be long and arduous work, depending on the size of the property. Some mulch their leaves as they make a last lawnmower pass of the season, while others rake, bag, and repeat. Thankfully some ingenious tools can make the job less burdensome.

Scoops or hand rakes: Come in various shapes and designs. Some slide on hands for more ease. Priced between $10-$30. Sold at Lowe’s Home Depot, Walmart and Target.

Grabber rake: Some have a single handle and others come with two handles. On average, more expensive than leaf scoops. Priced between $30-$60. Sold at Amazon, Walmart, and Lowe’s.

Shoot: Lawn bag insert preventing it from collapsing while its being filled. Comes in various designs. Priced between $10-$50. Sold at Ebay, Home Depot, and Lowe’s.

Funnel: Same concept as the leaf shoot, only these are made with hard plastic. Priced between $20-$110. Sold at Amazon, Ebay, and Walmart.

Waste tarp: Square tarp with handles so leaves can be raked on it and easily carried to another location. Priced between $20-100. Sold at Amazon, Walmart, Tarp Nation, and Bailey’s.

Find out what the best leaf cleanup tools are from BestReviews. Check with local hardware stores or small businesses for all these cool gadgets too.