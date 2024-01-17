SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — In the new year, many Americans make New Year’s resolutions to try and better themselves in the new year. However, sometimes these resolutions fall through.

In honor of national “Quitters Day” on Jan. 17, PlayStar surveyed over 2000 Americans to see which generation abandons their New Year’s resolutions first.

In PlayStar’s study, they surveyed American’s 2023 New Year’s resolutions to see which generation stuck to their resolutions, and which state has the most and least amount of quitters.

The study found that more than half of Americans made at least one resolution in 2023 and that older generations were more likely to stick to a New Year’s resolution.

Baby Boomers are more likely to stick to a New Year’s resolution

According to the study, Boomers are most likely to stick to their New Year’s resolutions with 42% of them admitting they followed through with their resolutions as of November 2023.

However, interestingly enough, 34% of Boomers admitted that they don’t have any New Year’s resolutions heading into 2024.

On the opposite side of the spectrum is Gen Z, with 66% of those surveyed admitting they will likely have at least one New Year’s resolution in 2024 and 5% with four or more resolutions.

Although they may be ambitious this year, Gen Z has also proven to be the most likely to give up on their resolutions as 22% said that last year they only stuck to their vows for one to three months.

What are American’s New Year’s Resolutions in 2024?

Even though Gen Z might have more New Year’s resolutions in 2024 than all the other generations, the amount of those resolutions is down 7% from last year.

The study found that 64% of all Americans have a New Year’s resolution for 2024 but in 2023, 71% said they did. There were also only 37% across the U.S. who admitted they were still fulfilling 2023’s New Year commitments.

This decrease in resolutions is likely caused by Boomers who admitted they don’t have any resolutions going into 2024 because they stuck to their goals in 2023. Additionally, 23% of Gen Zers and 27% of Millenials said they won’t have any New Year’s resolutions in 2024 as well.

Of all the generation’s New Year’s resolutions, the three most common were:

Going to the gym to get fitter and stronger

Saving more money and spending less

Drinking more water

Learn a new skill or take up a new hobby

Be more kind or perform more acts of kindness

Learn a new language

Cut down on alcohol or smoking

Get a new job

Travel the world more

What is the most common New Year’s resolution in New York?

Although many Americans have the same resolutions, the study also looked at how the top three resolutions were ranked in each state.

In New York State, 56% of New Yorkers want to go to the gym more, 48% want to save money and spend less and finally 31% want to learn a new skill or take up a new hobby.

Methodology

PlayStar surveyed 2,067 American adults ages 21 and older and asked a series of questions about their 2023 resolutions and what went right or wrong in the preceding 12 months.

They aimed to explore and analyze the habits of Americans when it comes to New Year’s resolutions, mainly ‘who folds first’ when it comes to sticking to targets for the year ahead, including asking the respondents their intentions for resolutions in 2024.