Living Local

Check out our local bar in Watertown, NY. We offer happy our daily from 4-8pm! Don’t miss out on our beer specials and karaoke!

At AAMCO in Watertown, NY, we do a complete and thorough diagnosis before any repairs are made. We provide you with a complete estimate and also an explanation of all repairs to be performed. All our work is 100% guaranteed.

In 1993, Scott and Kris Allen opened a small liquor store and built it from the ground up. During these past 23 years, we have been selected as Brown-Forman Retailer of the Year as well as being classified as an “Outstanding Wine Shop” by Wine Spectator. We have been and continue to be supporters of the local economy.

With over 100 years combined experience, Alpine Fence is committed to providing outstanding and quality fencing with professional installation for your property. Established in 1995, Alpine Fence proudly serves the North Country.

Arsenal Wine & Liquor was established in 2009 by Mary R. Miles, Watertown and we are proud to service the Watertown, Fort Drum and 1000 Island regions. Our team has over 20 years industry knowledge and experience to better serve you while providing you exceptional customer service. Bottlecaps Beverge Ctr established in June of 2013 with the vision of being you’re local neighborhood beverage destination! We welcome you to our unique beer & cigar store offering mixers, local gourmet products, accessories & most important customer service.

Art’s Jug is located at 820 Huntington St., Watertown. The Sboro family has owned and operated Art’s Jug since 1933. Four generations of the Sboro Family continue to carry on the traditions and business principles that have made Art’s Jug a highly popular dining destination in Northern New York State.

Established in 2008, Bella-Brooke Vineyard is a labor of love for its owners Gary & Carol Davis and Larry & Jodi Hollister. Lifelong friends and neighbors who share a love for Northern New York and wine, they decided to combine the two together and try their luck at growing cold hearty grapes to produce wine.

With years of experience and training, the Blevins automotive team will get you into the Ford that was built for you. Get the new or used car that you have been looking for by calling or visiting Blevins Ford today. We are located in Gouverneur, New York and service Ogdensburg, Watertown, Canton, Potsdam, Star Lake, Harrisville, Fort Drum and all the surrounding North Country areas.

Bounce Mountain is an indoor bounce park for children ages 12 & under, offering birthday parties and more! We are located at the Salmon Run Mall in Watertown NY.

Our facilities are clean and well equipped, with a staff that’s both cheerful as well as helpful with your specific concerns. We work hard to ensure that your every tanning experience is a perfect one, by offering an assortment of services and benefits that you can truly value.

Carthage Savings is a customer owned “Mutual” association. We answer to our customers, not stockholders. We are here to serve our customers with no conflicting profitability pressures.

Towing and recovery company providing Watertown and Fort Drum with light, medium, heavy vehicle towing, roadside assistance and vehicle lockout service.

For nearly 25 years, Diamond Propane has served residential, agricultural, industrial, and commercial customers in and around Potsdam, NY. As one of the leading propane companies in St. Lawrence County, we are now able to serve our local customers with the nationwide backing of Ferrellgas, who acquired Diamond Propane in the summer of 2018.

We are a full-service financial firm with a small town feel. As a family owned and operated business we are committed to helping people pursue their financial goals just as we would recommend to those close to us.

Our mission is to produce the highest quality beer and to make Garland City Beer Works a destination brewery. We take great pride to ensure you are getting a product in which you will not taste, smell, or see anywhere else in the area.

Griff’s Redemption is your home for all your drink and redemption needs. Now specializing in fine craft beers, you can be sure that we have the right drinks for you and your events.

Our curriculum, which is both expanding and strengthening, includes a number of Honors, Advanced Placement, and college EDGE courses in all core areas, a variety of electives, and musical, visual, and performing arts programs.

We are a family owned & operated year-round motel and restaurant. Our motel provides clean, comfortable and affordable rooms. A winter favorite for snowmobilers and ice fisherman.

Lacy Realty deals with property in western St. Lawrence County and northern Jefferson and Lewis Counties including the townships of Gouverneur, Morristown, Rossie, Hammond, Lisbon, Oswegatchie, Edwards, Macomb, DeKalb, Hermon, Fowler, Diana, Antwerp, Russell, Harrisville, Waddington, Fine and the Black Lake area.

Welcome to Logan’s Equipment, a family-owned business that has been helping customers around Copenhagen, New York, since 1985. We are proud to be your best source for Mahindra tractors, implements and XTVs.

We understand that buying or selling a home is more than just a transaction: it’s a life-changing experience. That’s why our team of highly-seasoned real estate professionals is dedicated to providing exceptional, personalized service for all of our clients.

Maple Ridge Center in Lowville, NY is a great place for fun, family and friends! Host and event or meeting, go skiing, have fun in the Snow Park.

Locally owned and operated, our beautiful store is located in scenic down town Clayton NY on Riverside Dr. We feature unique rustic home decor as well as gorgeous jewelry, baby items, unique signs and special mason jar items.

New Century Electric, Inc. specializes in commercial, industrial and residential electrical and communications services. We specialize in building automation and temperature control systems for commercial and industrial facilities. We provide and install complete back up power systems for commercial and residential buildings.

Overhead Door Company of Watertown is the right company for all your residential and commercial overhead door needs. Jody Garrett was presented with the 2002-2003 Outstanding Sales & Share Performance Award by Overhead Door. Only 12 distributors of 500 worldwide earned this award.

Located in Jefferson County, QuikMed Urgent Care is easily accessible to everyone in the surrounding areas. Call us today to ask about our line of services or come in during business hours for expedient and quality care. We look forward to showing you why we are the local choice for urgent care.

We strive to provide you with medical and nursing uniforms, medical instruments, supplies, accessories and nursing shoes from the most well-known manufacturers in the healthcare industry. With our educated and friendly customer service staff, we do everything in our power to assure you a pleasant shopping experience.

Established in 2007, Tug Hill Vineyards is owned and operated by Mike and Sue Maring. Before purchasing the 40-acre farm, the Marings owned and operated North Country Landscape & Nursery in Lowville for over 30 years. We now have over 20-acres of premium grapevines thriving on the two sites and produce almost 5,000 cases of wine.

UP! Coalition is a County-wide Coalition funded by a federal Drug Free Communities grant. We bring together multiple sectors of community members to address the problem of underage drinking and prescription drug use in our county.

Our team of caring professionals creates personalized experiences with patients – revitalizing mobility, alleviating pain and improving their quality of life.

As an independent insurance agency, we have a variety of insurance carriers for home, auto, renter or small business. Multiple carriers also allow us to offer competitive rates and provide a customized insurance plan to ensure we match you with the company that best meets your needs.

Thousand Islands Realty – Bridging the gap between Buyers and Sellers through old fashioned values: Honesty, Integrity and Hard Work. We blend the tried and true with modern technology to get the job done.

Widrick Auto Sales is family owned and operated as an independent dealer. Unassociated with any franchise, Widrick Auto Sales stands solely on our reputation. We are continuously expanding to better serve our customers in the Watertown/Fort Drum area. If you are looking for a quality used car, need service on your existing vehicle, or need bodywork, come see us. We are the best at matching your needs.