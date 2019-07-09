1869 Tavern

Reviews

“Great place to hang out and have a beer and a couple shots. Floyd the bartender is excellent as is other staff members. Tv’s for the games and good friendly people!!” -Anthony

“Great bar to watch Soccer at and enjoy a unique selection of liquor and drinks. This is the only bar in town that carries Powers irish whiskey which is incredible!! Friendly staff and local customers. highly recommend!!!” -J

“With two dart boards, a pool table, a two player PacMan machine, and live music often – it is a great place to have some drinks with friends! Daily specials and good prices, too.” -Erica

” Had a great time. Karaoke on Sundays are always fun too 😁” -Michaelene