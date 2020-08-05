Advanced Physical Therapy of Watertown offers the finest physical therapy and occupational therapy services in Northern New York. Our well respected clinical team provides a variety of treatments that maximize functionality and promote well-being.

At APTOW we specialize in treating chronic pain, pelvic floor dysfunction, postpartum women’s health, arthritic and degenerative joint disease, work-related injuries, myofascial pain, impaired balance, total knee/hip replacement, nerve disorders, cognitive impairments, traumatic and sports injuries.

Our highly skilled therapists work with our patient’s one at a time in private offices, or in our gym featuring state-of-the-art therapeutic equipment. At APTOW we listen to our clientele and consult with the doctor that referred them. Together we develop individualized treatment plans to help each patient achieve their specific goals.

Using a hands-on approach, our team of therapists works one-on-one with their patients. At APTOW our goal is to provide personal and professional care, using the newest techniques, to ensure a positive outcome for all our patients.

Reviews

“I love that you get a one on one approach the whole time you do therapy. They are always open to share their knowledge with you and are very excited about the progress you make. We also had many laughs, which is good for the soul. Of course I can’t forget to mention Heather, who runs the business part. She is always there to accommodate you with setting up appointments and to answer questions about insurance and billing. A great group of professionals! they are truly the Best !”-Birgit

“I’d like to share my most sincere feelings about APTOW to the public… Chantel Wilton ( owner ) knows how to operate a highly successful , professional business in every aspect from the front door, to the staff , to the cleanliness, to the one on one personal commitment to every patient !

Not a better therapy destination anywhere” – Lance

“Excellent treatment. Clean facilities. Very friendly staff.” – Claydene

“The staff is friendly and knowledgeable. Highly recommended!” – Martin

“I have been using Advanced Physical Therapy of Watertown for over a year. Love the people and the hours.” – Mary

Contact Advanced Physical Therapy