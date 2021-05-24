The Alliance for Better Communities is a community coalition dedicated to promoting a safe and healthy environment for the youth and young adults of our community by working to reduce underage drinking and substance abuse. Members of our coalition come from across the sectors of the community, which include:

Alcohol and Substance Abuse Organization

Business

Civic / Volunteer Group

Healthcare

Law Enforcement

Media

Parent

Religious/Fraternal

School

State / Local Government Agency

Youth

Youth Servicing Organization

Members assess the conditions and factors in our community that contribute to specific negative behaviors and work to address these at the environmental level through awareness campaigns, local advocacy, and collective action. We help members of our community identify issues of concern that impact youth and develop strategies to address these issues and work to create community-level change. When all the sectors of a community come together to address a common issue, change can happen!

Our Mission

To reduce underage drinking/substance abuse and expeditiously address any emerging threats.

Our Vision

A community that is fully committed to the health and safety of its residents.

The Youth Alliance of Jefferson County

Our mission is to reduce underage drinking and substance use while building capacity in youth through healthy life experiences using this four-pronged approach:

Engage

Connect youth from diverse backgrounds and experiences who want to make a difference in their community.

Create safe spaces to build meaningful relationships and connections.

Equip

Support youth with healthy lifestyle education.

Work with youth to find their own messages to deliver to the community at large.

Experience

Create opportunities for positive experiences and natural highs.

Create opportunities to give back to the community at large.

Empower