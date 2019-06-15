Art’s Jug is located at 820 Huntington St., Watertown. The Sboro family has owned and operated Art’s Jug since 1933. Four generations of the Sboro Family continue to carry on the traditions and business principles that have made Art’s Jug a highly popular dining destination in Northern New York State.

Through the years, our menu has been expanded by many tantalizing dishes. Art’s Jug specializes in Italian entrees, steaks, seafood, chicken, veal, prime rib and of course, pizza! There is something for everyone on our menu. Virtually everything is made from scratch using only the freshest foods available. Our professional staff will make you feel right at home.

Art’s Jug also offers party menu packages for your favorite occasion. We will be glad to assist you with any questions you may have, as well as menu information, pricing, and reservations.

Discover what countless customers have known for over eight decades. Art’s Jug continues to thrive because of its traditional principles and commitment to quality, service, and a long standing relationship with customers, employees, vendors and the local community.



Four Generations of Families Serving Families.

Our Menu