Established in 2008, Bella-Brooke Vineyard is a labor of love for its owners Gary & Carol Davis and Larry & Jodi Hollister. Lifelong friends and neighbors who share a love for Northern New York and wine, they decided to combine the two together and try their luck at growing cold hearty grapes to produce wine.

The vineyard sits overlooking beautiful Black Lake, New York, making it a prime place to grow grapes. Bella-Brooke vineyard produces cold hearty grapes such as LaCrescent, Marquette, Frontenac, Frontenac Gris as well as a few others.

The barn which serves not only as the wine producing facility and tasting room was built in the 1800’s has been totally refurbished by its own very talented Gary Davis, part owner.