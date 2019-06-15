Cabanabay Tanning

Our facilities are clean and well equipped, with a staff that’s both cheerful as well as helpful with your specific concerns. We work hard to ensure that your every tanning experience is a perfect one, by offering an assortment of services and benefits that you can truly value.

• Not a ‘One Size Fits All’ Salon

• Clean, comfortable, professional upscale salon with Smart Tan trained staff.

• High Pressure Tanning, (Velocity) lay-downs and stand ups

• 5 true Levels of Tanning

• UV Free Spray Tanning: Mystic Tan

• Only salon with a Sunlighten 3 in 1 mPulse Infrared Sauna

• Bright Light Therapy for Seasonal Affective Disorder (SAD)

• Red Light Facial Therapy Treatments

• Blue Light Facial Acne Therapy Treatments

• Complimentary refreshments

• Complimentary stickers, hair ties, after tan lotions and sprays

• Reasonably priced top line lotions and skin care.

• Compare Our Prices, No Appointments necessary for UV or Non-UV Tanning services.

If you have any questions regarding our beds or other services, please give us a call. Our experienced smart tan certified staff are always more than happy to help in any way possible. It is our highest priority to ensure that when you leave you’ll be both looking and feeling fantastic. Your best compliment is a referral for our services.

Reviews

“This place is the ultimate place to go! Just after walking into the place you feel very welcomed and at home. They have beds that other salons simply do not have and they are competitively priced, I certainly wouldn’t say overpriced. I can’t imagine anyone being disappointed after a visit here. The staff along with the equipment makes it the number one place to tan in my opinion.” -Kelsey

“Amazing in every sense of the word.. The place, staff, I was blown away! Looking forward to my next visit. By far the best place I’ve ever been too!” -Starla

“Absolutely Love it! Such a comfortable environment, the staff is wonderful And the beds are AMAZING! Definitely the best place to go in my opinion!” -Kasi

“Absolutely love Tanning here! Very clean, up to date beds, great bulbs, and all the different kinds of lotions you can imagine! Their sauna makes you feel great when you leave as well!” -Amber