Carthage Savings and Loans

Carthage Savings was founded in 1888, making the Association the longest running “Hometown Bank” in Jefferson and Lewis Counties.

Carthage Savings is a customer owned “Mutual” association. We answer to our customers, not stockholders. We are here to serve our customers with no conflicting profitability pressures. A “Mutual” is similar to a Credit Union with the exception that we pay income taxes, which aid our schools and allows the government to provide essential services to the communities we serve.

We manage over $200,000,000 in assets with a $170,000,000 loan portfolio primarily funded with local deposits. Our Association has three full service offices. We are well capitalized by all regulatory standards and by nearly all standards, we are considered one of the strongest and safest banks in the country.

Carthage Savings continues to make every attempt to provide the highest quality service to our members at the lowest possible cost. Our mission “To Provide Quality Financial Services that Exceed our Members’ Expectations while Enhancing the Communities We Serve” is a promise we have lived up to for over 130 years. We are dedicated to being a part of the North Country’s future prosperity. Carthage Savings is continuously researching and implementing new and innovative banking products to offer our customers, while keeping safety and security foremost in mind.

There are many reasons to make Carthage Savings your financial partner…these are just a few of the fundamental issues that make our 130+ year history a successful partnership with our communities. Add great service from people who truly care about the future of Northern New York and you will also discover what makes Carthage Savings different from other financial institutions.

The Association’s Board, Management, and Staff are proud of our history and look forward to building customer relationships. Please contact us and we would be happy to tell you more.

Account Management Services

Surcharge-Free ATMs

Enjoy free access to your money at over 55,000 ATMs worldwide.

Online Banking & Bill Pay

Take care of your banking needs at your leisure – on your time.

Mobile Banking & Mobile Deposit

Your mobile device can be used as a portable bank.